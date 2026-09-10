Bridge Collapse in Bihar's Vaishali Sparks Chaos
An under-construction bridge in Bihar's Vaishali district collapsed, injuring at least six. The incident prompted a large gathering at the site as construction materials littered the area. Details on the injured and the circumstances are pending as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
An under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Vaishali district collapsed on Thursday, injuring at least six individuals, according to officials. The incident sparked chaos as a significant section of the bridge crumbled, scattering construction materials and steel components across the site.
Witnesses reported that a large crowd quickly assembled at the scene following the structural failure. Authorities have yet to release further information regarding the condition of those injured or the circumstances surrounding the collapse.
As investigations proceed, citizens and officials alike await more comprehensive details on this alarming incident, which has raised concerns about construction safety protocols in the region.