Bridge Collapse in Bihar's Vaishali Sparks Chaos

An under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Vaishali district collapsed on Thursday, injuring at least six individuals, according to officials. The incident sparked chaos as a significant section of the bridge crumbled, scattering construction materials and steel components across the site.

Witnesses reported that a large crowd quickly assembled at the scene following the structural failure. Authorities have yet to release further information regarding the condition of those injured or the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

As investigations proceed, citizens and officials alike await more comprehensive details on this alarming incident, which has raised concerns about construction safety protocols in the region.