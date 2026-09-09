Bhagalpur Flood Relief Camps: Rapid Response and Rigorous Inspections Amid Rising Waters

In response to severe flooding in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, Secretary In-Charge Deepak Anand conducted late-night inspections of relief camps, as directed by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary. This move aims to evaluate the condition of camps established for residents affected by the Ganga River's swollen waters.

Anand expressed satisfaction over the district administration's swift action. The relief operations involve 86 community kitchens and six major camps providing essential services. Measures include food, medical facilities, livestock fodder, and milk for young children, highlighting a robust government strategy to mitigate the flood's impact on local communities.

Continuous inspections monitor the administrative efficiency while addressing any shortcomings. In a related incident, Chief Minister Choudhary also visited flood-hit regions, reinforcing commitments to aid affected families with necessary services. As water levels slightly decrease, officials work tirelessly to offer comprehensive relief and recovery support across the district.