Bank Unions Strike: Five-Day Week Demand Takes Center Stage

Bank unions across India are set to strike over the demand for a five-day workweek, citing work-life balance and previous agreements. Despite potential disruptions to branch operations, digital banking assures no major inconvenience for customers. The demand has roots in a 2015 agreement for more off-days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:16 IST
Bank Unions Strike: Five-Day Week Demand Takes Center Stage
Kushal Gupta, Delhi President of All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bank unions in India are gearing up for strike action, with a five-day workweek demand at the forefront of their protest scheduled for Friday. This call for reform originates from the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), highlighting their concerns regarding overwhelming workloads and compromised work-life balance for bank staff.

AIBOC Delhi President Kushal Gupta emphasized the critical nature of this demand, noting that despite bankers' rigorous daily schedules, the shift towards a five-day week is both feasible and pressing. Gupta reassures customers, pointing out the extensive digital banking infrastructure, including ATMs, cash deposit machines, and internet banking, ensuring that day-to-day financial services will remain largely unaffected during the strike.

This demand for reduced working days was first introduced in 2012 and gained traction in 2015 when banks agreed to two monthly Saturday holidays. As the strike approaches, unions recall the written agreement, highlighting its revisitation in 2020, and pushing for formalization through the wage settlement signed on March 8, 2024, which suggests extending daily hours to facilitate all Saturdays as holidays.

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