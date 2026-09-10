Market Jitters: Interest Rates and Middle East Conflict Sway Wall Street

Wall Street's indexes fell as August's producer price data suggests an imminent interest rate hike. Middle East tensions kept oil prices high, affecting equities and rate expectations. Despite cautious moves in financials and consumer staples, elevated Treasury yields are pressuring stocks, indicating mounting economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:08 IST
Market Jitters: Interest Rates and Middle East Conflict Sway Wall Street
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Wall Street's primary indexes slipped on Thursday following the release of August's producer prices data, which heightened expectations of a potential interest rate hike this month. In the backdrop, ongoing conflict in the Middle East kept oil prices above $100 a barrel, complicating prospects for equities and reinforcing the rate hike outlook.

The U.S. Labor Department reported a 5.4% annualized rise in the Producer Price Index for August, outpacing economists' projections slightly. This data has taken on greater significance as the central bank no longer provides guidance on monetary policy, with all eyes now on the forthcoming Consumer Price Index.

Heightened uncertainties are reflected in the Treasury market, where two-year Treasury yields reached a peak of 4.516%. Investors now anticipate a 69.8% likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in the coming week. The equity market felt the pressure, with major indexes, including the Dow Jones and S&P 500, falling amidst growing concerns over economic stability.

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