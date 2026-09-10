Nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 Campaign: Collective Action for a Cleaner India

Union Minister Manohar Lal led a high-level meeting reviewing Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 preparations, emphasizing collective responsibility for cleanliness in India. The campaign, running from September 17 to October 17, focuses on community involvement, Cleanliness Target Units, and citizen participation across states for sustainable impact and behavioral change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:19 IST
Nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 Campaign: Collective Action for a Cleaner India
Union Minister Manohar Lal chaired a high-level meeting (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal chaired a high-profile meeting with key urban development officials to assess the readiness of states and territories for 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026'. The campaign, from September 17 to October 17, focuses on collective responsibility and participation to foster a clean and developed India.

The initiative targets key areas such as transforming high-footfall public spaces and integrating youth through 'Swachh Paathshala'. Emphasis was placed on citizen involvement, effective local implementation, and visible results. Participating states were urged to lead cleanliness drives in public areas and ensure broad participation from citizens.

Minister Lal encouraged starting the campaign at home on September 17, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by symbolizing clean homes with Diya lights. The campaign involves stakeholders at all levels to ensure wide engagement and aims for substantial change in public cleanliness behavior throughout the year.

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