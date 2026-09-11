Madhya Pradesh Cracks Down on Sagar Hooch Tragedy Perpetrators

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, promises rigorous action against those involved in the Sagar hooch tragedy. Following directives, local authorities have demolished illegal establishments linked to the incident. The tragedy, which claimed 16 lives, has prompted swift administrative actions, including police encounters with main suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh Cracks Down on Sagar Hooch Tragedy Perpetrators
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is taking a tough stance following the Sagar hooch tragedy, asserting that strict measures will be undertaken against perpetrators. The incident, marked by the death of at least 16 individuals due to suspect liquor consumption, has led to significant action from the administration.

Chief Minister Yadav affirmed his commitment to bringing those responsible to justice, issuing stringent directives to the local administration. The main suspect in the incident was reportedly killed during a police encounter, reflecting the serious approach adopted by law enforcement to tackle the issue.

In response to the tragedy, a major crackdown has commenced, targeting illegal establishments linked to the suspects. Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal confirmed the demolition of five illegal structures and ongoing operations against venues with a history of complaints. The decisive actions are part of broader efforts to dismantle illegal activities related to spurious liquor in the area.

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