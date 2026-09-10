Delhi High Court Enforces Biometric Aadhaar Authentication to Tackle GST Fraud

Delhi High Court mandates nationwide biometric-based Aadhaar authentication for GST registration to prevent misuse of stolen details. Acknowledging a rise in fraudulent cases affecting government revenue, the Court insists on serious measures. Authorities are tasked to report any practical difficulties and consider additional verification strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:13 IST
Delhi High Court Enforces Biometric Aadhaar Authentication to Tackle GST Fraud
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi High Court has issued a directive for nationwide implementation of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication in GST registrations to curb fraudulent practices. The order comes after the Court observed rampant misuse of stolen PAN and Aadhaar details, resulting in significant revenue loss for the government.

A Division Bench composed of Justice Anil Khetarpal and Justice Shail Jain emphasized the severity of the issue, highlighting the harassment faced by innocent citizens due to fraudulent GST registrations. The Court has allowed officials to highlight any practical challenges in executing this directive.

In response to cases like that of Neha, where personal details were misused for tax fraud, the Court is considering additional verification processes. This includes mandatory facial recognition and video-based verification along with other security enhancements to fortify the GST registration process against fraudulent activities.

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