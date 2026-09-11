Transparency Urged in Voter Roll Revisions by YSRCP

YSRCP State General Secretary and Member of Legislative Council, Lella Appi Reddy, has made a strong appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure full transparency during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. Reddy insists that changes to voter lists should be verifiable at the booth level.

Reddy has called for official data detailing constituency-wise and booth-wise information on voter roll changes, including additions, deletions, shifts, deceased markings, and other corrections, instead of merely offering download links. There is also a demand for comprehensive figures regarding Unmapped and Discrepancy notices, with an emphasis on resolving cases to aid Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in double-checking affected voters.

Reddy expressed concerns about duplicate voter registrations, both within Andhra Pradesh and across state lines, urging the removal of confirmed duplicates to ensure one person holds only one vote. Furthermore, he raised alarm over polling station rationalisation, where family members are split across different booths. YSRCP demands that all changes and relevant details, including new polling station information, should be publicly accessible and officially communicated to political parties.