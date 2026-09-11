Manchester United's Ticketing Crackdown: A Controversial Pursuit of Fair Play

Manchester United has taken a decisive stand against ticket misuse by banning 685 ticket accounts and issuing warnings or reduced sanctions to a further 464 fans. This move comes after a thorough investigation which commenced in July, revealing anomalies in 1,617 ticketing accounts.

The Premier League club clarified that bans were only enforced where there was significant misuse of the ticket system for profit. Meanwhile, many cases concluded with no punishment after supporters provided valid explanations for flagged activities. The club stated its core principle is to ensure safe and equitable ticket access for authentic fans while combating ticket touting.

However, the 1958 Manchester United fans' group criticized this crackdown ahead of a derby with Manchester City. They claimed the approach was excessively harsh towards loyal fans, demanding clear evidence of wrongdoing before sanctions. According to United, this operation exposed organized networks illicitly trading tickets across numerous accounts.