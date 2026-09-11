Sake Sailajanath Slams Naidu's Coalition for Ignoring Drought-Struck Farmers

Sake Sailajanath of the YSRCP criticized the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government for neglecting farmers amidst severe drought and a 55% rainfall deficit in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted inadequate aid, poor irrigation management, and demanded immediate support, including fodder distribution and compensation for affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:15 IST
Sake Sailajanath Slams Naidu's Coalition for Ignoring Drought-Struck Farmers
Former Minister Andhra Sake Sailajanath (File Photo/X/@@YSRCParty). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Friday, former Minister and senior leader of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Sake Sailajanath launched a scathing critique against the coalition government led by N Chandrababu Naidu. He accused the administration of utterly neglecting farmers during a severe drought, exacerbated by a 55% rainfall deficit across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office, Sailajanath alleged that the state government has failed to implement any effective contingency plan. He asserted that the adage "Babu and drought are twins" has come true once more, leaving farmers withering in the face of barren fields. A press release from the party notes that Rayalaseema's cultivation has plummeted to a mere 30-35% of normal rates, with the government advising against paddy cultivation without ensuring adequate alternatives like groundnut and red gram.

Sailajanath outlined several urgent demands, including free fodder distribution with full subsidies and compensation for drought-hit farmers. He further condemned the government's focus on publicity rather than resolving irrigation woes. As nurseries wither and irrigation projects suffer from mismanagement, he urged for emergency allocations to aid distressed farmers, suggesting Rs 7 lakh compensation for families of farmers who died by suicide, echoing measures from the previous YSRCP administration.

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