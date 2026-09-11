Modi Calls for Enhanced BRICS Business Collaboration and Startup Support

In a significant address at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the BRICS Business Council to eliminate key trade barriers and foster startup expansion across member nations. The Prime Minister emphasized India's commitment to advancing BRICS collaboration for broader global development.

PM Modi's address highlighted the need for supporting 100 BRICS startups annually, initiating a thousand business partnerships, and safeguarding global trade routes. He underscored the strategic role of women's entrepreneurship through the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, which is integral to India's growth narrative.

The forum, part of India's 2026 BRICS chairship, focuses on resilience and innovation amid global economic challenges. Bringing together diplomats, heads of state, and business leaders, it aims to fortify economic coordination among the 11-member group, which represents nearly half the world’s population and a significant share of global GDP.