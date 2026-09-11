Modi Calls for Enhanced BRICS Business Collaboration and Startup Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the BRICS Business Council to identify major trade barriers and support startups during the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi. Advocating enhanced partnerships and secure trade, he emphasized women's entrepreneurship and urged annual progress checks on these initiatives for sustained global growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:16 IST
Modi Calls for Enhanced BRICS Business Collaboration and Startup Support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the BRICS Business Council to eliminate key trade barriers and foster startup expansion across member nations. The Prime Minister emphasized India's commitment to advancing BRICS collaboration for broader global development.

PM Modi's address highlighted the need for supporting 100 BRICS startups annually, initiating a thousand business partnerships, and safeguarding global trade routes. He underscored the strategic role of women's entrepreneurship through the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, which is integral to India's growth narrative.

The forum, part of India's 2026 BRICS chairship, focuses on resilience and innovation amid global economic challenges. Bringing together diplomats, heads of state, and business leaders, it aims to fortify economic coordination among the 11-member group, which represents nearly half the world’s population and a significant share of global GDP.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

Deep Wounds, Fast Defence: How Shark Skin Starts Healing Within Hours

From Empty Courts to Active Villages: What China Needs to Modernise Rural Sport

Education Should Fuel Egypt’s Growth- Here Is What's Going Wrong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026