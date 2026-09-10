YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges Major Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh's DSC 2025 Recruitment

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of the YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has raised serious allegations against the state's recruitment process for DSC 2025, calling for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing media personnel in Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan accused the state of orchestrating widespread fraud in the recruitment process, alleging that some candidates secured government jobs without sitting for exams. He spotlighted irregular appointments made under the sports quota, backed by dubious participation certificates from events purportedly never held.

Jagan further charged that the anomalies primarily facilitated appointments in districts like Khammam and Nalgonda, citing specific cases where fraudulent sporting accolades were used to secure jobs. His critique extended to the appointment of individuals from Kurnool and Kadapa, where he claimed discrepancies in testing eligibility and reservation criteria.

Moreover, Jagan claimed that the state's repeated assurances of rigorous verification processes were unconvincing given the magnitude of the discrepancies. He alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh were complicit in misleading the legislature to conceal the scandal.

The controversy was said to have origins in an initial decision to allow the same person to prepare and administer the examination papers, leading to leaked exam results. Jagan referenced audio and visual evidence of misconduct and expressed frustration at the lack of thorough investigation into the exposed anomalies.

He warned that such practices could severely impact hardworking young candidates, eroding trust in the state's recruitment integrity. The YSRCP is reportedly pursuing legal action to unravel further misconduct and alleged cover-ups by the government.