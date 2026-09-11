Indian Coast Guard Foils Major Diesel Smuggling Plot off Mumbai Coast

In a decisive maritime operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) thwarted a suspected diesel smuggling operation near Mumbai's coastline, seizing contraband and cash hidden aboard the vessel. This maneuver followed actionable intelligence as ICG vessels swiftly moved into position to investigate unauthorized activities identified near an offshore oil rig, as reported on September 10, 2026.

An apprehensive interception of the vessel under the cover of darkness led to the discovery of a cache of illicit liquor and ₹10 lakhs in concealed cash, raising serious questions about the extent of the smuggling operations in the area. The vessel, including six crew members, is now under investigation after being taken to Mumbai Harbour, where a multidisciplinary team is collaborating to unearth the broader smuggling network.

The Indian Coast Guard, reiterating its unyielding resolve, continues to safeguard India’s vast maritime boundaries by mitigating smuggling attempts and ensuring operational integrity along the country's coastal frontiers.