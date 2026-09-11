India's Strategic Diplomacy Shines at 18th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a series of strategic diplomatic engagements during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, emphasizing trade, energy, and multilateral cooperation as India's top priorities.

In a significant meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi focused on strengthening the India-Russia economic partnership, discussing closer trade ties, the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, and cooperation in defense and culture. Both leaders attended the International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM India, signaling growing business engagement.

Engaging with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Modi addressed maritime security and multilateral collaboration, underscoring India-Iran friendship amidst regional complexities. Discussions with UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted India's commitment to UN reforms and sustainable development as Modi called for action-oriented initiatives at the BRICS Business Forum.