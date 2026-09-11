Game-Changing Development in Sakti: 38 Projects Worth Over Rs 121.70 Crore Kick Off

In a significant boost to infrastructure development, Union Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated and performed bhoomipujan for 38 development projects valued at more than Rs 121.70 crore in the Sakti district. The ceremony, held in Jetha village, marked the dedication of 15 completed projects worth around Rs 42.46 crore and the initiation of 23 projects costing approximately Rs 79.25 crore.

The projects focus on enhancing road connectivity, education, healthcare, security, administrative facilities, and rural infrastructure. Noteworthy among these is the planned 22-km road from Devarghata to Sapia Naharpar via Bartunga and Charoda, with an estimated cost of Rs 25.82 crore. There's also a major renovation and widening project, priced at Rs 15.30 crore, for a 12-km stretch between Chhuhipali and Semradih.

Education infrastructure is also receiving attention, with foundation stones laid for a new Government Girls’ College in Sakti, an additional facility at Bedram Government College in Malkharoda, and a new Livelihood Institute building. Concurrently, new sub-health centres and Mahtari Sadan facilities are set to improve healthcare services.

Completed projects now accessible to the public include the Kalmi Naharpar to Belhadih road built for approximately Rs 14.35 crore and another major road project connecting Devarghata with the Oderkera main road costing Rs 11.35 crore. Infrastructure improvements also cover solar dual pumps, new tehsil office buildings, and police stations.

The event witnessed the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Skill Development Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb, MP Kamlesh Jangde, and other dignitaries, alongside a large gathering of citizens.