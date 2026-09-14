Retired IAF Officer Assaulted in Gurugram Parking Lot

A retired Group Captain from the Indian Air Force was reportedly assaulted with an iron rod during a confrontation with a parking attendant in Gurugram, leading to severe injuries, according to a police statement. The altercation took place in a parking lot in the Sector 65 vicinity around 8 pm on September 10.

The incident unfolded when the retired officer, Amit Kumar Gupta, had gone to dine at Magnum Global Park with his family. After dropping off a family member at the restaurant, Group Captain Gupta drove towards the parking area, where an argument allegedly erupted over the vehicle's positioning.

The Sector 65 Station House Officer, Rambir, reported that due to injuries, Gupta was unable to provide an official statement to the police immediately at the hospital. A complaint was lodged, and a formal case has been filed as investigations proceed. Gupta is expected to give his statement at the police station when feasible.