Congress Triumphs Narrow Jaipur Election Amid Controversy
Rakesh Kumar Lata of Congress edged out BJP's Ajay Singh Chauhan in Jaipur's Ward 21 election by 127 votes. Allegations of irregularities marked the event, with both parties claiming victory trends. The second phase of Rajasthan municipal elections saw heavy security and a voter turnout of over 70%.
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In a closely contested election, Congress candidate Rakesh Kumar Lata emerged victorious in Ward 21 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, narrowly defeating his BJP opponent, Ajay Singh Chauhan, by just 127 votes. The win was announced as officials continued to tally votes across Rajasthan under heavy security on Monday.
Speaking to ANI, Lata highlighted the election's focus on community and unity, promising to deliver on public expectations once he assumes the role of councillor. Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal assured that tight security measures are in place at the counting centre and ongoing Ganesh Mela, as high-ranking officers oversee both events.
Controversy marred the celebrations, as Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas alleged voting irregularities and accused BJP of manipulating results in tightly contested wards. However, BJP officials anticipate a strong majority in urban body elections, despite Congress' claims of solid performance in remaining stronghold areas.
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