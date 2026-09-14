Floating Lifelines: Boat Ambulances Deliver Crucial Aid in Flood-Ravaged Katihar

In Bihar's Katihar district, health department teams are navigating floodwaters using boat ambulances to provide crucial medical aid to residents. As floods affect over 880,000 people, these efforts ensure ongoing healthcare access amidst challenging conditions. Regular health checks aim to address common ailments in flood-affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:43 IST
Floating Lifelines: Boat Ambulances Deliver Crucial Aid in Flood-Ravaged Katihar
Boat Ambulance in Katihar (Bihar) [Photo /ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar's Katihar, innovative mobile health services are reaching flood-stricken regions. With traditional routes impassable, health teams have taken to the waters, dispatching boat ambulances brimming with essential medicines to the beleaguered residents.

The annual monsoon inundation has reached severe proportions this year, affecting over 880,000 individuals. Persistent floods have submerged numerous homes and villages, stranding many residents who defy evacuation advisories, compelling healthcare workers to deliver critical services directly to their doorsteps.

Barari Medical Officer-in-Charge Dr. Md Musharraf Hussain reports widespread health complaints, from skin irritations to respiratory infections. In response, health teams are conducting routine visits to distribute treatments and conduct health checks, ensuring that essential care prevails despite harsh conditions.

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