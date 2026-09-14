Salman Khurshid Criticizes BJP's Uniform Civil Code Ambitions, Questions Constitutionality

In a sharp critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) push to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), former External Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid emphasized that no ideology should transcend the Constitution. His remarks follow Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement of UCC implementation plans in 21 BJP and NDA-ruled states by 2029. Shah also reiterated the government's commitment to deport all illegal immigrants.

Khurshid, addressing ANI, stated that while the BJP holds different ideological views, they must align with constitutional principles. He questioned the feasibility of UCC implementation in BJP-led states, arguing that such laws require scrutiny by higher courts, particularly concerning fundamental rights and religious freedoms. Khurshid noted ongoing challenges against the UCC in Uttarakhand and suggested that judicial decisions would shape its future.

In a broader commentary, Khurshid questioned the BJP's dialogue with Gen Z protests and alleged repressive measures such as the use of pellet guns. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rashid Alvi critiqued the BJP's focus on UCC for perceived electoral gains, questioning its impact on key societal issues like unemployment and fuel prices. Alvi suggested the UCC is being wielded politically to target Muslims, reflecting deep-seated communal concerns.