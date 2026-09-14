Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Calls for Trust and Reforms in Governance

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized trust in democratic institutions and timely grievance redressal at the UP Lokayukta's 50th foundation day. He advocated for technology-driven reforms and cautioned against baseless complaints, highlighting successful reforms in public distribution and land-related cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 12:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Calls for Trust and Reforms in Governance
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the critical importance of maintaining public trust in democratic institutions, emphasizing that this trust is democracy's 'greatest strength.' Speaking at the 50th Foundation Day of the Uttar Pradesh Lokayukta, he insisted that addressing public grievances fairly and promptly is crucial.

He asserted that institutions must be effective to ensure justice reaches the common people. CM Yogi celebrated the Lokayukta's 50-year journey, applauding its officials and reflecting on its progress since its inception on September 14, 1977. He also stressed safeguarding these institutions from being bogged down by frivolous claims.

Adityanath underscored the transformative role of technology in governance. He highlighted various reforms, notably in the state's Public Distribution System (PDS), which now employs electronic Point of Sale machines to curb irregularities, and in the Revenue Department, where streamlined processes have reduced delays in land-related disputes.

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