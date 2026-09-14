Sports Thrills: From Last-Minute Exits to Record-Breaking Wins

The sports world is abuzz with breaking news as Justin Thomas withdrew from the upcoming Biltmore Championship, the kick-off event for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall series in Asheville, N.C.

In a thrilling comeback, Team USA overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat France 97-79, securing their fifth consecutive Women's World Cup title and extending a 20-year unbeaten streak in major tournaments.

On the field, the Minnesota Vikings will be without quarterback Kyler Murray after he suffered a concussion during a game against the Green Bay Packers in a dramatic first-quarter incident.