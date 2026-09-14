Sports Thrills: From Last-Minute Exits to Record-Breaking Wins

The latest sports highlights include Justin Thomas's withdrawal from the Biltmore Championship, USA's Women's World Cup victory, an injury ruling Kyler Murray out against the Packers, and Maxx Crosby's trade decisions. Other notable events are Alexander Zverev defeating Ben Shelton in tennis, Shane Lowry's Irish Open win, and NFL records being broken by the Chicago Bears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:29 IST
Sports Thrills: From Last-Minute Exits to Record-Breaking Wins
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The sports world is abuzz with breaking news as Justin Thomas withdrew from the upcoming Biltmore Championship, the kick-off event for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall series in Asheville, N.C.

In a thrilling comeback, Team USA overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat France 97-79, securing their fifth consecutive Women's World Cup title and extending a 20-year unbeaten streak in major tournaments.

On the field, the Minnesota Vikings will be without quarterback Kyler Murray after he suffered a concussion during a game against the Green Bay Packers in a dramatic first-quarter incident.

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