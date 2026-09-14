BioNTech's Gotistobart: A Breakthrough in Lung Cancer Treatment

BioNTech announced that a late-stage trial revealed its drug candidate gotistobart provided a significant overall survival benefit in a form of lung cancer. In the PRESERVE-003 Phase 3 trial, the drug nearly doubled survival rates compared to standard chemotherapy for patients with progressed squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:31 IST
BioNTech's Gotistobart: A Breakthrough in Lung Cancer Treatment

BioNTech has made a significant announcement regarding its drug candidate, gotistobart. The late-stage trials have shown promising results, particularly in treating a form of lung cancer, offering a substantial overall survival benefit.

The Phase 3 clinical trial, named PRESERVE-003, focused on patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer. These patients had seen their disease progress despite previous treatments with immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

According to the biotech firm, gotistobart nearly doubled the survival rates when compared with the standard-of-care chemotherapy, marking a notable advancement in cancer treatment protocols.

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