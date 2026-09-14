Race Against Time: Indonesian Rescuers Battle Weather to Find Missing in Java Sea

Indonesian rescuers are racing against time to find 129 individuals missing after a passenger ship capsized in rough weather in the Java Sea. Despite challenging conditions with high waves, the search continues with numerous personnel, ships, and helicopters involved. The confirmed death toll stands at six.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:31 IST
Race Against Time: Indonesian Rescuers Battle Weather to Find Missing in Java Sea
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Indonesian rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate 129 missing people from a passenger ship that capsized over the weekend in the Java Sea, amidst deteriorating weather conditions. Official reports confirm six fatalities as operations face disruptions due to strong winds and high waves.

The ship, Virgo Transport 8, was carrying 243 people when it went missing in adverse weather shortly after departing from Surabaya. Authorities have successfully rescued 108 individuals while persistent maritime challenges hinder efforts to approach the vessel. National rescue agency head Mohammad Syafii emphasized the difficulties posed by the rough sea, stating choppy waters impede search operations.

Video footage from the rescue agency depicts the partially submerged ship surrounded by fierce waves. With the site located 80 nautical miles from Trisakti Port, officials continue their search efforts despite maritime obstacles. Meanwhile, families of the missing, like Freddy Manuhua, wait anxiously for any news of their loved ones.

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