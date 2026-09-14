Missile Strikes Shake Iranian Kurdish Opposition Camps

Missile attacks targeted three camps of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Monday. The strikes caused no casualties, according to security sources. The attacks underscore ongoing tensions between Iranian forces and Kurdish opposition groups in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:31 IST
Missile Strikes Shake Iranian Kurdish Opposition Camps
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Early Monday morning, missile attacks were reported against three camps belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Two security sources confirmed the incident to Reuters, stating that no casualties occurred.

The targeted camps are situated east of Sulaimaniya, a city often embroiled in the geopolitical tensions involving Kurdish factions.

The strikes highlight the ongoing conflict and delicate balance of power between Iranian authorities and Kurdish opposition groups, as regional unrest continues.

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