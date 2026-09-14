Ganga Floods Wreak Havoc: Villagers Relocated as Waters Rise

Floods have submerged villages in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district as the Ganga River overflows, displacing residents. Officials are responding with temporary accommodations on higher ground. Persistent waterlogging in Moradabad forces families into rentals. Floodwaters have rendered multiple homes uninhabitable, prompting evacuations and urgent relief measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:13 IST
Ganga Floods Wreak Havoc: Villagers Relocated as Waters Rise
Locals commute by boat in flood affected areas in Kanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Floodwaters have submerged entire villages in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, following the Ganga River's rise above the warning level. This has raised alarms in low-lying areas and forced residents to rely on boats for commuting. The affected areas stretch across a 2-3 kilometer range, drowning villages under water.

Local authorities responded swiftly, visiting inundated areas to inform residents about the situation and the measures being implemented. Officials assured villagers that water is being released to manage the flooding. In the meantime, temporary shelters are being set up along highways to accommodate displaced residents until the waters recede.

Meanwhile, Moradabad is grappling with persistent waterlogging due to the swelling Ganga. The inundation has rendered dozens of homes uninhabitable. Many families have been compelled to abandon their homes for rented accommodations. Residents, unable to navigate the waterlogged streets, have locked their homes, waiting for relief from the relentless floodwaters.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026