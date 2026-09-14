Ganga Floods Wreak Havoc: Villagers Relocated as Waters Rise

Floodwaters have submerged entire villages in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, following the Ganga River's rise above the warning level. This has raised alarms in low-lying areas and forced residents to rely on boats for commuting. The affected areas stretch across a 2-3 kilometer range, drowning villages under water.

Local authorities responded swiftly, visiting inundated areas to inform residents about the situation and the measures being implemented. Officials assured villagers that water is being released to manage the flooding. In the meantime, temporary shelters are being set up along highways to accommodate displaced residents until the waters recede.

Meanwhile, Moradabad is grappling with persistent waterlogging due to the swelling Ganga. The inundation has rendered dozens of homes uninhabitable. Many families have been compelled to abandon their homes for rented accommodations. Residents, unable to navigate the waterlogged streets, have locked their homes, waiting for relief from the relentless floodwaters.