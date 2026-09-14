India to Host Inaugural World Circular Economy Forum 2026 in South Asia

In a landmark event for South Asia, the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) will convene in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from September 15-16, 2026. This first-of-its-kind regional gathering will be jointly inaugurated by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The forum, themed 'Circular Economy: Transition for People and Prosperity', will include sessions showcasing India's strides in promoting a circular economy and fostering international partnerships. The event, set to run through September 18, will see participation from a diverse group of stakeholders including government officials, business leaders, and environmental advocates from over 65 countries.

Organised under the joint aegis of multiple Indian and international bodies, including the Central Pollution Control Board and the Finnish Innovation Fund, the forum is expected to draw more than 2,000 participants. It will feature plenary and thematic sessions on topics like AI, sustainable products, and energy, alongside an expo displaying innovations from over 125 exhibitors.