Unity in Devotion: Adani Family Celebrates Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Festival

Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Adani Enterprises, reflects on the enduring legacy of the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani festival in Mumbai. Celebrating its 107th year, this revered Ganesh festival attracts countless devotees, including the Adani family, with its devotion and cultural richness symbolizing the unity and spiritual fabric of the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:05 IST
Unity in Devotion: Adani Family Celebrates Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Festival
Adani family offering prayers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a tribute to Mumbai's cultural heritage, Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Adani Enterprises, lauded the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani festival as a symbol of unity and devotion. Attending its 107th year, the Adani family and business figures visited the pandal, renowned for its vibrant celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The festival, a central feature of Mumbai’s festive landscape, draws massive crowds of devotees and notable personalities each year. This year's elaborate pandal, crafted around the Tirupati Balaji temple theme, is a testament to the Mandal’s commitment to cultural and artistic enrichment, as highlighted by President Rajan Dicholkar.

Security measures, including ramps, barricades, and police collaboration, were heightened to accommodate the expected influx of visitors. As the festival started, Dicholkar emphasized the importance of cultural unity, hoping for societal harmony as devotees from across the nation gather to celebrate the revered Ganesh Chaturthi.

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