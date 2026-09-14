Tragedy Strikes in Reasi: Road Accident Claims Two Lives

A road accident in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of two individuals and injured five others on Monday. In a statement, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

The grim accident occurred on the Reasi-Bakal road near Batalgala Tunnel. In response to the tragedy, Abdullah has extended his heartfelt condolences to the affected families, reassuring them that the injured will receive the best possible medical attention.

Following the incident, the injured were swiftly transported to the District Hospital in Reasi, with the critically injured transferred to a higher medical centre. Dr. Karamvir Singh of District Hospital Reasi confirmed that of the seven individuals brought in, two were declared dead on arrival, two required advanced care, and three are undergoing local treatment.