Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Calls for AI Development Slowdown

European shares took a hit on Monday, with a significant slump observed in technology stocks. This downturn followed calls from AI company leaders for a more cautious development pace, raising fears of potential misuse. The pan-European STOXX 600 was recorded at a 0.3% drop during early trading hours.

Among those leading the decline were technology firms, losing 2% amid a global downtrend. Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, highlighted the shared sentiment among tech leaders advocating for stricter regulations. Notably, semiconductor companies like France's Soitec and Germany's Infineon experienced substantial drops, echoing concerns across the sector.

In stark contrast, healthcare stocks saw a positive upturn, with notable gains from GSK after successful trials of lung cancer drugs. Meanwhile, rising oil prices, driven by geopolitical tensions, have reignited inflationary fears, prompting expectations of interest rate hikes by major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.