Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Calls for AI Development Slowdown
European shares fell, led by a decline in technology stocks after AI company leaders advocated for slower development. Surging oil prices added to economic concerns. Healthcare stocks rose following GSK's positive drug trials. The market anticipates further interest rate hikes, spurred by inflation worries and oil price spikes.
European shares took a hit on Monday, with a significant slump observed in technology stocks. This downturn followed calls from AI company leaders for a more cautious development pace, raising fears of potential misuse. The pan-European STOXX 600 was recorded at a 0.3% drop during early trading hours.
Among those leading the decline were technology firms, losing 2% amid a global downtrend. Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, highlighted the shared sentiment among tech leaders advocating for stricter regulations. Notably, semiconductor companies like France's Soitec and Germany's Infineon experienced substantial drops, echoing concerns across the sector.
In stark contrast, healthcare stocks saw a positive upturn, with notable gains from GSK after successful trials of lung cancer drugs. Meanwhile, rising oil prices, driven by geopolitical tensions, have reignited inflationary fears, prompting expectations of interest rate hikes by major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.
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