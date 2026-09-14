Federal Ruling Blocks Trump's Mail-In Voting Rule
A second federal judge has halted the Trump administration’s attempt to enforce tighter mail-in voting requirements through a U.S. Postal Service rule. This move comes amid ongoing deliberations by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding a similar order that obstructs the rule's implementation.
A second federal judge has intervened late on Sunday to block the Trump administration from enforcing a controversial U.S. Postal Service rule aimed at tightening mail-in voting requirements.
This legal setback for the administration coincides with the U.S. Supreme Court’s current consideration to overturn a related order that prevents the rule's enforcement.
The decision marks another development in the ongoing battle over voting procedures as the country prepares for upcoming elections.