Federal Ruling Blocks Trump's Mail-In Voting Rule

A second federal judge has halted the Trump administration’s attempt to enforce tighter mail-in voting requirements through a U.S. Postal Service rule. This move comes amid ongoing deliberations by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding a similar order that obstructs the rule's implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:03 IST
Federal Ruling Blocks Trump's Mail-In Voting Rule
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A second federal judge has intervened late on Sunday to block the Trump administration from enforcing a controversial U.S. Postal Service rule aimed at tightening mail-in voting requirements.

This legal setback for the administration coincides with the U.S. Supreme Court’s current consideration to overturn a related order that prevents the rule's enforcement.

The decision marks another development in the ongoing battle over voting procedures as the country prepares for upcoming elections.

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