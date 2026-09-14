Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Passage Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority has published a list of 77 vessels deemed to be in violation of its protocols in the Strait of Hormuz. This move raises concerns over global energy supply, warning companies against providing services to these vessels to avoid negative consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:35 IST
Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Passage Amid Rising Tensions
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Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, tasked with managing maritime passage requests in the Strait of Hormuz, announced on Monday a new list of 77 vessels in violation of its protocols.

This development comes as global energy supply concerns heighten following recent attacks on oil transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, casting doubts on prospects for peace in the Middle East. The listed vessels will face future passage restrictions, including fines, detention, or confiscation, as stated by the authority. Vessels cooperating with Iranian protocols might also find themselves on the blacklist.

The authority issued a stern warning to insurance companies, P&I clubs, and classification societies, advising them to refrain from offering services to these vessels to avoid potential repercussions. Over the weekend, the number of commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell to single-digit numbers per day, significantly below the 10-day average of 14, as per preliminary shipping data. This figure excludes vessels that may have crossed undetected with their AIS transponders turned off.

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