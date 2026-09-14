The Impact of Middle East Conflict on European Energy Prices

Isabel Schnabel, a board member of the European Central Bank, raised concerns over the persistent rise in energy prices due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. She highlighted the significant impact on oil, refined products, and gas prices in Europe at a recent forum in Berlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:32 IST
The Impact of Middle East Conflict on European Energy Prices

Isabel Schnabel, a board member of the European Central Bank, voiced her concerns on Monday regarding the persistent increase in energy prices as a result of the Middle East conflict, which has lasted longer than anticipated.

Speaking at a forum in Berlin, Schnabel highlighted the troubling trend of soaring energy costs, impacting not only oil but also refined products and gas, with significant implications for Europe.

The current energy price developments pose substantial risks, according to Schnabel, underscoring the need for strategic responses to mitigate the impact on Europe's economy.

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