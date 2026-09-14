Gulf Tensions Flare Amid Yemen Conflict and Oil Price Surge

Amid rising tensions in the Gulf, a scheduled meeting between Arab states and Iran was abruptly canceled, highlighting the escalating conflict involving Yemen’s Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The Houthis launched attacks against Saudi installations, retaliating against recent airstrikes, further clouding the region's stability.

The conflict has substantially disrupted global oil supplies, with crude prices spiking over 3% and U.S. diesel reaching record highs. The closure of a crucial Saudi oil pipeline intensified market anxieties, potentially severing 4% of the world's supply, as images surfaced showing damage to the infrastructure.

This situation is creating a diplomatic conundrum for the United States, pressured to support its Saudi ally while wary of expanding the war. President Trump faces mounting calls to intervene amidst political pressures, as he balances electoral prospects with international diplomacy.