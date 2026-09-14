Indonesia’s Finance Ministry Shake-Up: Stability or Uncertainty?

In a surprising political maneuver, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto dismissed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, appointing his deputy, Suahasil Nazara, as the successor. This replacement comes at a time when Indonesia is battling investor skepticism regarding its fiscal management.

The reshuffle follows the country's struggles under Purbaya with depreciating currency and expanding fiscal deficits. Critics pointed to irregular fiscal practices, such as Purbaya's controversial liquidity strategy, which created tensions within the financial sector.

Suahasil, an academic with a solid technocratic background, expressed commitment to maintaining the fiscal deficit under 3% of GDP, aiming for transparent governance and the success of key governmental programs.