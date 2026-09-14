Voting Ganesha: Fusing Tradition with Civic Duty at Vinayagar Chathurthi

A Vinayagar Chathurthi display in Vellore highlights voting's importance, featuring a Ganesha idol and a replica school with an electronic polling station. The installation raises awareness on civic engagement, social issues, and honors armed forces. The Ananthasayana posture of Ganesha also draws crowds during this festive celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:39 IST
Voting Ganesha: Fusing Tradition with Civic Duty at Vinayagar Chathurthi
Visual from Vellore, Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations in Thorapadi, Vellore, an innovative installation has captured public attention by highlighting the vital role of voting. The display at Balaji Nagar features a Ganesha idol in a government school replica, drawing in devotees with its unique approach.

At the entrance, a Ganesha idol is shown performing security duties as a tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan and fallen armed forces personnel. Inside, an electronic polling station has Lord Ganesha casting a vote while also overseeing an election with young local candidates. This setup aims to emphasize the significance of voting rights.

The 'Voting Ganesha' has become a selfie spot, and awareness banners around the installation spotlight social issues, from Jallikattu to child education. Additionally, a grand Ananthasayana-style Ganesha idol mirrors the deity at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, enthralling visitors during this nationwide festive season.

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