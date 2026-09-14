Voting Ganesha: Fusing Tradition with Civic Duty at Vinayagar Chathurthi

During the Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations in Thorapadi, Vellore, an innovative installation has captured public attention by highlighting the vital role of voting. The display at Balaji Nagar features a Ganesha idol in a government school replica, drawing in devotees with its unique approach.

At the entrance, a Ganesha idol is shown performing security duties as a tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan and fallen armed forces personnel. Inside, an electronic polling station has Lord Ganesha casting a vote while also overseeing an election with young local candidates. This setup aims to emphasize the significance of voting rights.

The 'Voting Ganesha' has become a selfie spot, and awareness banners around the installation spotlight social issues, from Jallikattu to child education. Additionally, a grand Ananthasayana-style Ganesha idol mirrors the deity at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, enthralling visitors during this nationwide festive season.