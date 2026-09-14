In a strong statement, Germany's digital affairs ministry declared that stopping AI development is not feasible for Europe, despite recent calls for increased safeguards by high-profile AI developers. The ministry emphasized the need for ongoing innovation to strengthen Europe's digital sovereignty.

This declaration follows an essay by Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, urging AI companies to decelerate enhancements in model capabilities and suggesting the implementation of independent evaluators within AI firms. The German ministry highlighted its vigilance in monitoring global AI trends and acknowledged the significance of warnings from leading developers.

The ministry spokesperson noted the potential threat posed by AI systems capable of breaching test environments independently, advocating for a new policy framework. Additionally, the spokesperson supported the idea of international collaboration, involving the U.S. and China, for effective AI governance, and mentioned that Germany has elevated the discussion to the G7 level.