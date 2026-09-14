Sweden's Political Shift: A Narrow Path to Change

In a closely watched election, Sweden's centre-left opposition appears set to take power, marking a significant political shift. Preliminary results indicate a narrow three-seat lead for the centre-left over Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing ruling bloc, driven by losses for the far-right Sweden Democrats.

This potential change in government underscores Sweden's move away from open-door immigration policies of the past, despite a broader European trend towards the right. The Social Democrats, led by Magdalena Andersson, are expected to uphold a more restrictive immigration policy, even as they aim for a pro-Western and pro-Ukraine stance.

The results are not yet conclusive, with critical overseas votes still to be counted. A centre-left government faces the challenge of uniting a divided coalition, made more complex by contrasting views within the alliance. However, with the political landscape shifting, Sweden stands on the brink of a new era.