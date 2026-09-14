AI Stock Selloff: Navigating the Future of Tech Investments

Nasdaq 100 futures faced declines driven by AI stock selloffs, spurred by industry leaders' calls for a slowdown due to safety concerns. This shift in sentiment led to a drop in key stocks like Nvidia and Amazon. Despite skepticism about AI's risks, market losses could impact upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:01 IST
AI Stock Selloff: Navigating the Future of Tech Investments

Nasdaq 100 futures saw early declines on Monday, largely due to a selloff in AI-focused stocks. This followed prominent figures in tech, including Elon Musk and Sam Altman, advocating a pause in AI model advancement over safety concerns. Nvidia led losses, dropping over 2%, while Amazon fell 1%.

The exuberance that once propelled AI and semiconductor stocks is waning. Billion-dollar investments previously drove significant gains in tech indices. Declines in prominent chipmakers like Intel, AMD, and Marvell Technology demonstrated the market's nervousness, although some software stocks such as ServiceNow and Adobe experienced a positive uptick.

Investor skepticism remains regarding AI's potential dangers, highlighting concerns about doomsday predictions overshadowing market dynamics. Economic strategists like Brian Jacobsen emphasize the need for evidence-based caution. The losses in tech stocks could set precedential tones for upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions, amid rising inflation figures.

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