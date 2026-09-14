Shimla Nagrik Sabha Protests Against Rising Animal Menace

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha held a protest demanding action and Rs 5 lakh compensation following a fatal monkey attack. They highlighted the persistent threat of monkeys, langurs, and stray dogs in Shimla, criticizing the Municipal Corporation's inaction and calling for immediate measures to address the escalating issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:37 IST
Shimla Nagrik Sabha Protests Against Rising Animal Menace
Shimla Citizens' body protests demanding to curb monkey, langur and aggressive dog menace (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha staged a protest on Monday against the rising threat posed by monkeys, langurs, and aggressive stray dogs in Shimla. The protestors demanded Rs 5 lakh for the family of a woman who died in a monkey attack in the Cemetery area, blaming municipal negligence for the tragedy.

The Sabha leaders, including president Jagmohan Thakur and secretary Vivek Kashyap, criticized the Municipal Corporation for failing to control the growing menace despite repeated pleas. They argued that unchecked feeding has turned various locations into gathering points for these animals, escalating risks for women, children, and the elderly.

The protest concluded with a delegation meeting officials to insist on legal actions against public feeding, sterilization efforts, relocating aggressive animals, and clearing pedestrian paths. The Sabha threatened further agitation if their demands for action against human-animal conflicts were not met soon.

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