India Clinches T20 Series Against Afghanistan with Convincing Victory

India secured a 2-0 series lead against Afghanistan in the T20 series with a seven-wicket win in Delhi. Sanju Samson's 57 and Nitish Kumar Reddy's three wickets contributed significantly. Despite Afghanistan's efforts, India achieved the target with 31 balls to spare. The final match offers opportunities to the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:13 IST
India Clinches T20 Series Against Afghanistan with Convincing Victory
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In an impressive performance, India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets during the second T20 match in Delhi, thus cementing an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Key contributions came from Sanju Samson, who scored 57, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who took three crucial wickets.

After winning the toss, India's strategy of bowling first paid dividends, restricting Afghanistan to 96-5 in the initial stages. Although Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran provided some resistance with a score of 37, India's bowling attack managed to keep Afghanistan to 159-8 from their 20 overs.

India's batting lineup showcased depth and skill. An aggressive start by Samson and Abhishek Sharma resulted in an 88-run partnership, ensuring India reached its target with ease. Despite Afghanistan's late attempts to regain control, India sealed the victory with 31 balls remaining, marking their second consecutive win in the series.

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