India Clinches T20 Series Against Afghanistan with Convincing Victory

In an impressive performance, India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets during the second T20 match in Delhi, thus cementing an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Key contributions came from Sanju Samson, who scored 57, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who took three crucial wickets.

After winning the toss, India's strategy of bowling first paid dividends, restricting Afghanistan to 96-5 in the initial stages. Although Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran provided some resistance with a score of 37, India's bowling attack managed to keep Afghanistan to 159-8 from their 20 overs.

India's batting lineup showcased depth and skill. An aggressive start by Samson and Abhishek Sharma resulted in an 88-run partnership, ensuring India reached its target with ease. Despite Afghanistan's late attempts to regain control, India sealed the victory with 31 balls remaining, marking their second consecutive win in the series.