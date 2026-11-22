China's ​securities watchdog has ​allowed its ‌stock exchanges ​to lower the minimum margin ratio ‌for investors buying securities on credit to 80% from 100%, the Shanghai Stock ‌Exchange said on Sunday. The change ‌will take effect on November 30, according to the exchange's statement.

In a separate ⁠announcement, ​the ⁠Shenzhen Stock Exchange has proposed rules governing a ⁠market-making mechanism in ChiNext-board stocks, a step ​it said is aimed at ⁠making the market more stable and resilient. The ⁠stock ​exchange also said it will waive trading unit fees for ⁠2026 and extend a range of other ⁠fee ⁠waivers through 2028, to cut costs for market participants.