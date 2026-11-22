Chinese stock exchanges to lower margin trading ratio
China's securities watchdog has allowed its stock exchanges to lower the minimum margin ratio for investors buying securities on credit to 80% from 100%, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Sunday. The change will take effect on November 30, according to the exchange's statement.
In a separate announcement, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange has proposed rules governing a market-making mechanism in ChiNext-board stocks, a step it said is aimed at making the market more stable and resilient. The stock exchange also said it will waive trading unit fees for 2026 and extend a range of other fee waivers through 2028, to cut costs for market participants.