“Gyanesh Kumar cannot stay in office any longer”: Congress' Jairam Ramesh during INDIA bloc protest

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had violated the Constitution and could no longer continue in office. Speaking to ANI during the INDIA bloc protest against the ECI, the Congress leader said, "This whole campaign is to highlight the fact that a constitutional functionary, the Chief Election Commissioner, has violated the Constitution in letter and spirit. He has lied to the Supreme Court. He has lied to the country. Clearly, he cannot stay in office any longer..."

Further, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram alleged that decisions of the Election Commission were being taken unilaterally by the Chief Election Commissioner and questioned changes to Form 6 and the alleged misuse of Form 7. "All decisions of the Election Commission have to be taken either unanimously or by majority. But we suspect that decisions are being taken unilaterally by the Chief Election Commissioner. That is why these changes to Form 6 have happened, and the misuse of Form 7. Let the election commission come clean. Let them place the files before the Supreme Court to say how they took this decision. Your right to vote is a fundamental right. It is not a favor or gift the Election Commission gives to you," he said.

"This is one part of the people's movement. People will protest and will express their opinion in many forms. Supreme Court judges are speaking in public forums; civil society is doing it, other political parties, some who are not here, are also protesting and will express their opinion in many forms. Supreme Court judges are speaking in public forums; civil society is doing it, other political parties, some who are not here, are also opposing it, and new political parties are coming," Chidambaram told ANI. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi tried to enter the EC office along with other opposition MPs during INDIA bloc protest march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The leaders were blocked from entering the office by security personnel.

Prevented from entering the office complex of the EC, the Congress leaders staged a sit-in infront of the Election Commission offices. The INDIA bloc MPs on Tuesday marched from Parliament towards Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters, demanding Kumar's resignation. (ANI)