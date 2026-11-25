For smallholder cocoa farmers in Côte d'Ivoire, a proposal debated at COP31 comes down to a hectare of land and a buyer willing to help pay for its future. An Ivorian demonstration project offers farmers an agroforestry package designed to make cocoa plantations more resilient to climate pressures, but without additional support, the work would be financially out of reach. Under the proposed arrangement, each hectare meeting the project's requirements would represent one Certified Adaptation Benefit, giving a buyer a specific result to fund and a farmer a chance to undertake the work.

Finding those buyers was a central question at an African Development Bank (AfDB) event held on 11 November 2026 at the Multilateral Development Banks Pavilion in Antalya, Türkiye. Carbon markets have developed ways to measure and finance emissions reductions, but communities adapting to climate change still depend heavily on public development assistance at a time when those resources are shrinking. Luc Gnacadja, Mayor of Cotonou and co-chair of the Adaptation Benefits Mechanism's executive committee, asked participants to consider how the Paris Agreement's commitments to mitigation and adaptation had produced such different financing opportunities.

Representatives of governments, development banks and businesses examined three parts of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Cooperation under Articles 6.2 and 6.4 is attracting interest from governments and carbon buyers, though participants said the resulting finance remains well below the scale countries need. Article 6.8 offers another route through non-market cooperation, allowing a company or public institution to fund a verified adaptation benefit without receiving a carbon credit to count against its emissions.

Two Tunisian energy projects show what a climate agreement can finance

Dmitry Halubouski of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) pointed to Tunisia as an example of what happens when an international agreement produces revenue that a project can use. Two renewable-energy projects faced rising costs, and financing secured through Japan's Joint Crediting Mechanism helped protect both by turning part of their emissions reductions into income that supplemented conventional lending. Tunisia retained credits for its own climate targets, and the projects gained a source of finance that did not add to their debt.

More countries are signing bilateral agreements and including carbon-market cooperation in their national climate plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions. For a developer, the harder task is getting from that political commitment to a project a lender or buyer will back, especially when preparation costs arrive well before any credits can be issued. Development banks are exploring country platforms that bring projects together, monitor results digitally and combine concessional funding with carbon revenues.

Muyi Kazeem and Laurence Ibhafidon of Triple E Systems described how AfDB-supported work in Africa has moved from explaining Article 6 to preparing practical projects, including pilots in Ghana and Benin. Since 2021, two difficulties have become particularly clear: developers face high costs early on, and many national authorities have limited capacity to assess the proposals they receive. Through a partnership financed by the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund, 17 guidelines and templates are being finalised to guide officials and developers from an initial project idea through to credit issuance.

What a buyer would pay for on an Ivorian cocoa farm

An adaptation project faces a different financing problem, Gareth Phillips, the AfDB's manager for climate and environment finance, explained. A more resilient farm, healthier biodiversity or better protection for a community can have lasting value without generating a predictable income from which a developer can repay a loan. The Adaptation Benefits Mechanism (ABM) gives funders a way to contribute to that work through Certified Adaptation Benefits, or CABs, issued under approved methods following validation and verification of project-specific results likely to deliver lasting benefits.

A CAB takes its meaning from the place and the work it certifies, which makes the Ivorian cocoa project a useful illustration. "Each Certified Adaptation Benefit represents one hectare of resilient cocoa farm," said climate specialist Amani Kouassi, who presented the project and said it was the first to request registration under the mechanism. Partners including the Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry are helping put ABM methods into practice, but Kouassi identified the outstanding need for the cocoa farmers: buyers prepared to pay for those verified hectares.

The certificates cannot be traded or exchanged as equivalent units across projects, since the value of a particular adaptation measure depends on local needs. The price reflects the financing gap that prevents the work from going ahead, and issuance stops once that gap is covered. A buyer can commit in advance, giving a developer a contract that may help secure commercial borrowing, or pay after verification, allowing an institution that provided an initial grant to replenish its funds and support another project.

Phillips illustrated the potential scale with a conditional estimate: contributions of US$10 per tonne from a significant share of major emitters could raise around US$100 billion a year for adaptation. That figure represents a scenario he put to the panel, with the amount raised depending on how many emitters participate and how much they contribute. For a company whose suppliers face climate risks, the case for paying could include protecting its future supply of goods, and for public donors, private contributions could ease pressure on limited aid budgets.

What needs to be in place before buyers commit

Côte d'Ivoire has established a single Carbon Market Office covering both market and non-market approaches, alongside a procedural manual for developers. Rachel Boti, the office's technical secretary and the country's Article 6 focal point, said establishing responsibilities early gives investors clarity and opens a route to revenue for producers who deliver verified results. For a farmer or project organiser, knowing which authority handles an application and what evidence it expects is a practical starting point for deciding whether participation is worth the time and expense.

Nick Taylor of the Global Green Growth Institute said the ABM's 2019–2025 pilot phase showed promise for activities ranging from small investments to large programmes. Expanding it internationally would require a permanent host with a global mandate, seed funding and a common way to classify results that aligns with UN climate adaptation indicators. He also called for the mechanism to be included in country investment platforms, where governments could bring projects together and involve prospective corporate buyers early enough for their commitments to influence financing.

Mecheal Hordofa, representing Ethiopia's incoming COP32 Presidency, drew on the country's Green Legacy Initiative in calling for practical support for African countries, Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States. He said Article 6.8 cooperation could help countries carry out their climate plans, share technology and build technical skills, with no transfer of carbon credits. Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire also supported certifying both mitigation and adaptation benefits where the evidence justifies each claim, environmental integrity is protected and work on one goal avoids increasing vulnerability elsewhere.

Looking ahead to COP32 in Addis Ababa, the EBRD's Sung-Ah Kyun and Gnacadja identified credible methods, prepared national institutions and cooperation among development banks and technical partners as conditions for progress. The Ivorian cocoa project brings the remaining condition into focus: its organisers have defined what a hectare represents and requested registration, but they still need someone willing to buy the benefit. For farmers deciding whether they can afford to make their plantations more resilient, a purchase commitment would turn an international climate discussion into a practical financing opportunity.