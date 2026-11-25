DMK Deputy General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday accused members of the ruling TVK of being involved in a large number of sexual offence cases in the state and demanded that the Kallakurichi MLA case be immediately transferred to the CBI, alleging that attempts had been made to suppress the complaint against the legislator for the past four months. Speaking to reporters addressing the issue, Udhayanidhi alleged that more than 75 per cent of reported sexual offences in Tamil Nadu involved people affiliated with the ruling TVK, including individuals holding responsible positions such as district secretaries and MLAs.

He cited the allegations against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, who is accused of repeatedly sending obscene messages to a woman District Collector, and alleged that the legislator had also visited the officer's residence in an intoxicated state and threatened her. "More than 75% of the sexual offences reported in Tamil Nadu are allegedly committed by people affiliated with the ruling TVK party. These are not ordinary party functionaries but individuals holding responsible positions, including district secretaries and MLAs. Kallakurichi MLA has repeatedly sent obscene messages to the District Collector. This has never happened in the history of Tamil Nadu. In fact, in the history of India, there has never been an instance of an MLA visiting a District Collector’s residence in an intoxicated state and threatening the officer," he said.

Udhayanidhi further questioned the government's response to the complaint, alleging that the District Collector had approached the Chief Secretary but was advised to seek a transfer to another district instead of action being taken against the MLA. "It is generally said that the first six months after assuming power are a honeymoon period, during which the government is not subjected to much questioning. However, it appears that the Chief Minister, the present ministers and MLAs have taken this honeymoon period rather too seriously. The District Collector lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary. However, instead of taking action on the complaint, the Chief Secretary reportedly advised the Collector to seek a transfer to another district. No action was taken on the complaint," he said.

Calling the Chief Minister Vijay a "dummy Chief Minister", the DMK leader alleged that the government had failed to respond to the matter and said his party had approached the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking action against the Chief Secretary. "Meanwhile, the dummy Chief Minister is merely watching the developments as a spectator. We have lodged a complaint with the DGP demanding action against the Chief Secretary for failing to act on the complaint and attempting to suppress the issue," he said.

Udhayanidhi also referred to another alleged incident involving the Deputy Speaker, accusing him of assaulting a person who had visited his residence to submit a petition. "Similarly, there was an incident in which the Deputy Speaker allegedly assaulted a person who had visited his residence to submit a petition. Subsequently, a video was released showing the Deputy Speaker with makeup on, as though nothing had happened. Later, the victim himself came forward and lodged a complaint stating that he had been assaulted by the Deputy Speaker," he said.

Alleging that the Kallakurichi MLA matter had been suppressed for four months, Udhayanidhi said the DMK had no confidence in the Chief Minister or the state government and demanded that the case be transferred to the CBI without waiting for further intervention. "For the past four months, attempts have been made to suppress this Kallakurichi MLA offence. Therefore, we have no confidence in the Chief Minister or this government. The case must immediately be transferred to the CBI by the government on its own initiative," he said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party's promise of bringing change, Udhayanidhi said the public was now expressing disappointment with the government. "They (TVK) came to power claiming that they would bring about change. But people are now saying that this is not change; it is a stench," he added. The DMK leader's remarks come amid tension in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi on Wednesday after more than 50 police personnel were deployed outside the office of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh amid speculation about his possible arrest in connection with allegations of sending obscene messages to a woman District Collector.

Meanwhile, a police team led by Kallakurichi All Women Police Station Inspector Bhuvaneswari visited the MLA's residence in Kallakurichi and served him a summons containing details of the case registered against him. The deployment of a large number of police personnel outside the MLA's office created a stir in the area as the controversy surrounding the allegations continued to escalate. The developments come amid growing demands for action against the legislator. The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday called for an independent examination of the allegations of harassment involving the Kallakurichi District Collector. (ANI)