Airline Norse Atlantic says it is in critical financial situation
Budget carrier Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its financial situation is "critical" and that it is dependent on securing financing to continue its operations.
Budget carrier Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its financial situation is "critical" and that it is dependent on securing financing to continue its operations.
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