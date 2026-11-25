Iran's first ​vice president said on Wednesday Tehran ​was not concerned about ‌a US ​naval blockade as there had been a significant increase in cargo through other borders, and that ‌the government was seeking to rein in price rises.

Tehran is facing one of its worst inflation surges in decades, driven by the nearly nine-month-old Iran ‌war, with a particularly sharp rise in food prices. The US reimposed its ‌naval blockade on Iranian ports in July, and earlier this month announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran's land borders ⁠and ​the Caspian Sea.

“The ⁠increase in the unloading and clearance of goods through non-southern borders sends the message that ⁠we are not concerned about the enemy's naval blockade," Mohammad Reza Aref said. Strategic goods ​reserves were strong and supplies plentiful, he added, without giving any ⁠figures.

Aref said the government was seeking to prevent increases in basic goods prices for at ⁠least ​three months. In a separate meeting, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government was seeking to direct more budget resources and energy savings towards ⁠improving living standards in poorer communities.

Consumer prices in Iran in October were 88.7% ⁠higher than ⁠a year earlier, while annual average inflation accelerated to 76.8%, according to the Statistical Centre of Iran. Food and beverage prices ‌rose ‌112.6% year-on-year.