NATO members' ​intelligence services have concluded ​that Russia plans ‌to launch ​a satellite armed with a nuclear weapon into space this ‌year, a group of German media outlets reported on Monday. Western services, including Germany's BND and armed forces, have exchanged ‌intelligence showing that the satellite, named Sputnik-S, was ‌assembled several years ago and is stationed in the Moscow region, a report by broadcasters NDR and WDR and newspaper ⁠Sueddeutsche ​Zeitung said.

Russia's ⁠embassy in Germany, Germany's BND and NATO headquarters in Brussels ⁠did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In 2024, Russia ​denied assertions by US officials that Moscow was ⁠developing a weapon that could destroy enemy satellites by setting ⁠off ​a nuclear explosion in space.

US officials have alleged that Russia has for years been developing ⁠a nuclear weapon capable of destroying entire satellite networks, such ⁠as ⁠SpaceX's vast Starlink internet system that Ukrainian troops have been using.