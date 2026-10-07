CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi on 25 years as head of govt, says he presented Gujarat as model State

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years in office as the head of government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded PM Modi for taking charge of Gujarat at a time it was gripped by disaster, and anti-national elements intended to create chaos and anarchy. Spekaing at the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra – Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' in Lucknow, CM Yogi recalled the challenging circumstances under which he first took the oath of office and secrecy as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.

"On this very day in 2001, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office and secrecy. That was a time when Gujarat was in the grip of a devastating disaster, and there was chaos across Gujarat. There was concern in the country; on one side, there was concern over the tragedy of the disaster in Gujarat, and on the other side, anti-social and anti-national elements intended to create a new reign of chaos and anarchy. Under those circumstances, PM Modi took the responsibility as the Chief Minister of the State," he said. The Chief Minister underlined that PM Modi presented India as a capable and empowered country on the global stage, instilling confidence in every citizen and fostering the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Supreme India).

"He presented Gujarat as a model state before the country and the world. As Prime Minister over the past 12 years, he has presented India as a capable and empowered country globally. He has instilled confidence in the mind of every citizen of India, successfully building this new India as 'One India, Supreme India' ('Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat')," he said. Further, CM Yogi emphasised that 12 years ago, India was considered amongst the weakest economies in the world, contradicting to today, when the nation is leading on the economic front with growing per capita income.

"12 years ago, India was counted among the 'Fragile Five', that is, among the bottom five. India was counted among the worst economies in the world, and per capita income used to be among the lowest globally. But today, we can say with pride that our India has successfully secured its position among the top five on the economic front, and India has succeeded in rapidly increasing its per capita income as well," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001. (ANI)