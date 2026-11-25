CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan on Tuesday said the party would appeal against the verdict in the 2016 murder case of party worker CV Dhanaraj before the Kerala High Court, stating that the court had failed to consider key aspects of the case. Govindan said the court was not willing to accept even the testimony of a key witness and had failed to consider the broader background of the conspiracy behind the murder.

He said these aspects would be challenged in the appeal. He also stated that Dhanaraj's family was dissatisfied with the verdict. The Additional Sessions Court, Thaliparamba, sentenced three accused in the murder case to life imprisonment. The convicts are the first accused, TP Biju, and the second and third accused, brothers M Vipin and M Vaishakh.

Apart from life imprisonment for murder, the court also awarded them five years and four months of imprisonment under other sections. The life sentences will commence after they complete the additional prison term. The court also directed each of the three convicts to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh, with the amount to be handed over to Dhanaraj's family.

According to the case, Dhanaraj, a CPI(M) worker from Payyannur, was hacked to death by a gang that followed him on a motorcycle while he was returning home at around 9:45 pm on July 11, 2016. There were initially 20 accused in the case. As the 12th accused, Choorakkad Biju, was later murdered, 19 BJP-RSS workers faced trial in the case, in which T.P. Biju of Ramanthali was the first accused.

Earlier on Tuesday, a court in Kannur convicted three BJP-RSS workers for the 2016 murder of CPI(M) leader CV Dhanaraj in Payyannur while acquitting 17 others, including an accused who was later killed in a suspected retaliatory attack. Taliparamba Additional District Sessions Court Judge K N Prashanth delivered the verdict more than a decade after the killing, holding the murder charge proved against the first three accused, TP Biju (first accused) and brothers M Vipin (second accused) and M Vaishakh (third accused). Sentencing is scheduled for November 25.

Out of the 20 BJP-RSS workers originally named in the case, 3 were found guilty. Murder charges were proved against TP Biju, M Vipin, and M Vaishakh. 17 accused were acquitted. Accused Nos. 4 to 20 were given the benefit of doubt. According to the court’s findings, the prosecution failed to prove the motive or alleged conspiracy, and the testimony of the first witness was found unreliable.

The trial concluded for 19 accused, while the 12th accused, C Biju (alias Choorakkatt Biju), was killed later in an alleged retaliatory attack in which CPI(M) workers were accused. The case pertains to Dhanaraj (40), a former Ezhimala CPI(M) branch secretary and DYFI leader, who was hacked and stabbed to death on July 11, 2016, at his residence in Ramanthali Kunnaru Karanthat, Payyannur.

According to the prosecution, a group of BJP-RSS men trailed Dhanaraj on motorcycles and attacked him around 9:15 pm just as he reached his house on a bike. Hearing the commotion, his mother, CV Madhavi, and his wife, NV Sajina, rushed out and witnessed the assault. Neighbour Prajeesh, who also arrived after hearing the noise, filed the complaint and deposed as the first witness.

Dhanaraj succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Registered during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, the case has reached its verdict more than a decade later amid scrutiny over gaps in the investigation and prosecution. (ANI)