Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Drone strikes kill 19 civilians in southeastern Sudan, says rights group

Drone strikes by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed 19 civilians and wounded 20 others in two cities in Blue Nile state on Tuesday, Sudanese human rights group Emergency Lawyers said on Wednesday. Residents who witnessed the attacks confirmed to Reuters that drone strikes had taken place.

In Lebanon, the opening of a second airport reflects political shifts

Lebanon ​plans to open a second international airport next month to bring economic growth to the poorer north, in a project that underlines the diminished political sway of the Hezbollah group, which had long opposed it. Kleiat Airport, located on the Mediterranean coast, about 20 km (12 miles) from the ​border crossing to Syria, will offer another gateway to Lebanon alongside Beirut international airport, where travel has been disrupted by wars between Israel and Hezbollah in recent years.

Catalan separatist Puigdemont to return to ‌Spain after election

Catalan separatist and former ​regional leader Carles Puigdemont said on Wednesday he would end nearly a decade of self-imposed exile in Belgium and return to Spain on December 12, after this weekend's national election. Puigdemont, whose legal troubles in Spain are over after the Supreme Court earlier this week applied an amnesty law to shelve the criminal case against him, said at a televised news conference from Brussels that he would unveil his proposal for a renewed Catalan independence push on December 17.

South African leader wins reprieve in impeachment threat over cash in sofa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa won a court bid on Wednesday to set aside an official report that had paved the way for possible impeachment proceedings over misconduct allegations linked to the "Farmgate" burglary at his ranch. The Western Cape High Court declared unlawful the 2022 findings of an independent parliamentary panel, which accused Ramaphosa of a conflict of interest over the origin of large amounts of cash stolen from a sofa at his ranch in 2020.

Israeli strike ‌kills Hamas official, his wife and children

Israel's military killed a senior Hamas security official as well as his wife and two children with an airstrike on their Gaza Strip apartment early on Wednesday, Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry and medics said. The airstrike that killed Mohammad Abuelouf, a Hamas colonel who heads the militants' interior security service, and his family was the second Israeli attack to kill a senior Hamas security official in the past 24 hours.

UK moving military aircraft to hangars at night over possible drone threats, media reports say

Britain's Royal Air Force is moving aircraft to hangars and shelters at night to protect them from possible drone threats, British media reported on Wednesday. The Times newspaper and Sky News, which both reported the measures without citing sources, said it also included plans to use anti-drone netting to protect exposed aircraft.

Canada's foreign student restrictions test Carney's push to attract research talent

Canadian universities are working to send a message that they still want international students, after the government’s reduction of student study permits curbed international applicants and took a financial toll on colleges. Less revenue from international students has resulted in staff and program cuts at polytechnic and public colleges and may undermine Prime Minister Mark Carney's C$1.7 billion ($1.19 billion) effort to attract top research talent to Canadian universities.

Analysis-Xi's graft probe of Shanghai rising star upends traditional path to power in China

The unexpected corruption ‌investigation into Shanghai party chief Chen Jining, once seen as a strong contender for China's highest leadership body, challenges assumptions long used by diplomats and analysts to anticipate Beijing's opaque power moves. Experts said the Shanghai party secretary post, a position once held by both President Xi Jinping and former President Jiang Zemin, was a well-trodden route to the party's top leadership posts that now appeared much less predictable.

Russian attack damages Ukraine's energy and gas sites, cuts power in five regions

A Russian attack on Ukraine's power sector overnight damaged energy and gas infrastructure and caused electricity outages in five regions, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday. Russian strikes ‌halted power generation at a DTEK thermal plant and badly damaged its equipment, the company said, without disclosing its location. The attacks also caused a large fire at a Naftogaz gas production site in the Poltava region of central Ukraine, stopping its operations.

Saudi national kidnapped by suspected Islamic State militants in Niger, sources say

Militants suspected to be from an Islamic State affiliate active in West Africa kidnapped a Saudi national in Niger at the weekend and are holding the person hostage, two security sources said. The operation occurred on either November 21 or November 22, the sources said. One of the sources said it was in the western Tillaberi region, where the Islamic State Sahel Province is active

Colombian security forces rescue hostages in supermarket siege

Colombian security forces freed all remaining hostages taken by armed men at a supermarket in the early hours of Wednesday, the police and government said, ending a day-long siege. One of the captors of roughly 30 people was killed in the operation at the Exito store in Cartagena, President Abelardo De La Espriella said in a video at 1.30 a.m. (0630 GMT) from the coastal city.

Iraq's top court says Baghdad can deploy troops to secure borders in Kurdistan region, state TV reports

Iraq's highest court ruled that Baghdad can deploy federal forces along all international borders, including in the Kurdistan region, state television reported on Wednesday, backing Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's push to assert federal control over Kurdish-run oil fields and border crossings in a move likely to stoke tensions with the semi-autonomous region. Zaidi on Tuesday ordered federal authorities to take over border crossings run by the Kurdistan region after an oil-smuggling probe at the state-run ⁠North Oil Company, escalating tensions with Kurdish ​authorities as he pursues a crackdown on a powerful pro-Iranian militia linked by authorities to a stolen-oil scheme worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Bulgaria intercepts first irregular migrant boat in ⁠months

Bulgaria intercepted a boat with 35 migrants aboard that irregularly entered its territorial waters on Wednesday, the country's BTA news agency reported, the first such incident in months. Border authorities spotted the boat as it sailed off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast in the early hours and monitored it until it came ashore near the southeastern village of Sinemorets.

Kremlin rejects ex-UK PM Johnson's call for a token Western force in Ukraine as unacceptable

The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a token Western force to be deployed to Ukraine as unacceptable. Johnson made the suggestion in comments to Sky News on Tuesday.

Pakistani astronaut becomes first foreigner to board China's Tiangong space station

Pakistan's Zeeshan Ali on Wednesday became the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station, marking a historic moment for his ⁠country's science ambitions and Beijing's efforts to extend its space diplomacy. The Shenzhou-24 space flight's three-man crew entered Tiangong at 2:35 p.m. (0635 GMT), roughly six hours after they took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China using a Long March-2F rocket.

Ukrainian drones attacked industrial facilities in Russia's Syzran, authorities say

Industrial facilities in the city of Syzran, in Russia's Samara region, came under Ukrainian drone attack overnight and one person was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on the regional capital Samara, local authorities said on Wednesday. Syzran and Samara, located on the Volga river, host three major oil refineries. According to unverified reports on social media, at least two of them, the Syzran and Kuibyshev oil refineries, were attacked. Reuters could not independently verify ​that.

Catalan separatist Puigdemont to return to Spain after election

Catalan separatist and former regional leader Carles Puigdemont said on Wednesday he would end nearly a decade of self-imposed exile in Belgium and return to Spain on December 12, after this weekend's national election. Puigdemont, whose legal troubles in Spain are over after the Supreme Court earlier this week applied an amnesty law to shelve the criminal case against him, said at a televised news conference from Brussels that he would unveil his proposal for a renewed Catalan independence push on December 17.

Iran says it is prepared to withstand US blockade, ⁠seeks to curb price rises

Iran's first vice president said on Wednesday Tehran was not concerned about a US naval blockade as there had been a significant increase in cargo through other borders, and that the government was seeking to rein in price rises. Tehran is facing one of its worst inflation surges in decades, driven by the nearly nine-month-old Iran war, with a particularly sharp rise in food prices.

India says Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh separate from extradition request

India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the plan of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return voluntarily to her home country is separate from Dhaka's extradition request. Hasina has said that she plans to return home from more than two years of exile in India on December 16, Reuters reported this week. The Bangladesh government, however, reiterated that she can only be extradited ⁠by India.

Two ​charged with burglary after break-in at country home of Prince William and wife Kate

Two men have been charged with burglary and trespass after a break-in at the country residence of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, police said on Wednesday. Norfolk Constabulary said Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. They are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday.

Iowa town braces for planned detonation of lead-based explosives stockpile

Residents of an Iowa farm town that is also home to a US Army munitions depot braced for the planned detonation on Wednesday of an aging stockpile of lead-based explosives, a move that is meant to avoid the riskier prospect of the chemical drums blowing up themselves. After days of public rancor and legal wrangling over its waste disposal plan, the Army was set to detonate nearly 5 tons (4,500 kg) of degraded and highly unstable lead azide stored in 68 deteriorating plastic barrels.

Ukraine battles to keep lights on in Odesa as Russia strikes grid

Inspecting the wreckage of a damaged electrical substation in Odesa, Dmytro Hryhoryev said the attack was part of Russian efforts to cut off the Black Sea port city — home to nearly 1 million people — from the rest of Ukraine. Odesa, Ukraine's largest port and ⁠the gateway for its grain exports to the rest of the world, has long been a target for Russian drone and missile attacks.

Italy rebukes Ukraine over attacks on Russian ships in Libya

Italy has told Ukraine it was wrong to attack Russian ships in Libyan waters and warned Kyiv not to spread the war to new areas, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Corriere della Sera newspaper on Wednesday. "It was a mistake to violate Libya's sovereignty," Tajani said, adding that Rome had received no advance warning of the Ukrainian operations.

Migrant arrivals in Spain's Canary Islands break single-day record

A record 2,100-plus migrants arrived in Spain's ⁠Canary Islands over 24 hours in overcrowded boats, maritime rescue service data showed on Wednesday, exacerbating a situation the regional government described as unsustainable earlier this month. One migrant was found dead in ⁠a boat and another gave birth during the perilous crossing from West Africa, the rescue service said.

North Korea expels Swiss diplomat over sanctions weeks after office reopening

North Korea has expelled the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the envoy to leave within 48 hours, its Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a spat over sanctions less than a month after Bern reopened the office. In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the ministry said the move was in response to Switzerland's decision to impose sanctions on North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp, calling it an overtly hostile act.

African insurgents take war to the skies with off-the-shelf drones

The kamikaze quadcopter banks sharply, locks on to a Russian military vehicle and dives for the kill. Another drone hovers over an airfield. A strike narrowly misses a jet but hits three men identified as Russians. Posts of first-person-view drones targeting Russians have become commonplace as the war in Ukraine drags on, but ‌these videos aren't from Ukraine, they're from Mali, 5,000 km (3,100 miles) away on the edge of the Sahara Desert.

Pope Leo ‌calls COP31 failure 'troubling,' urges action on climate change

Pope Leo on Wednesday sharply criticised the failure of UN climate talks over the weekend, calling the outcome "troubling" and urging world leaders to step up efforts to combat climate change. "In the face of the growing frequency of extreme environmental events linked to the climate crisis, it is troubling that COP ​31 ended without the international community adopting clear commitments to address it seriously and responsibly," the pope told pilgrims at his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square.